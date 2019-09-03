Cardinal Energy (OTCMKTS:CRLFF) Shares Down 3.6%

Cardinal Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:CRLFF) was down 3.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.65 and last traded at $1.65, approximately 10,400 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 33,818 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.71.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.92.

About Cardinal Energy (OTCMKTS:CRLFF)

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of petroleum and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan, Canada. It holds interests in the Midale, Wainwright, Mitsue, Bantry, and Grande Prairie properties. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

See Also: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.