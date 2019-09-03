Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) Rating Lowered to Buy at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has $34.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reissued a buy rating on shares of Canadian Western Bank in a report on Monday, August 26th. Desjardins set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.25.

Shares of CBWBF remained flat at $$23.60 during midday trading on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.59 and a 200 day moving average of $22.08. Canadian Western Bank has a 12-month low of $18.02 and a 12-month high of $29.48.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, senior, chequing, youth, and student accounts, as well as specialized accounts, including corporate and commercial, organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts.

