Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) Given a $36.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets set a $36.00 price target on Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CBWBF has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Canadian Western Bank to a buy rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Canadian Western Bank in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Desjardins set a $34.00 target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.25.

Get Canadian Western Bank alerts:

Canadian Western Bank stock remained flat at $$23.60 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.59 and a 200-day moving average of $22.08. Canadian Western Bank has a fifty-two week low of $18.02 and a fifty-two week high of $29.48.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, senior, chequing, youth, and student accounts, as well as specialized accounts, including corporate and commercial, organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts.

See Also: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Western Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Western Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.