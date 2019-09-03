Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Receives Hold Rating from Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co reiterated their hold rating on shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) in a research report report published on Friday, TipRanks reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Campbell Soup from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group set a $36.00 price target on shares of Campbell Soup and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Campbell Soup in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an in-line rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised Campbell Soup from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. Campbell Soup presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.50.

NYSE CPB traded up $0.43 on Friday, reaching $45.43. 213,887 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,362,296. Campbell Soup has a 12 month low of $32.03 and a 12 month high of $48.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.39, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.38. The stock has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.44.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 30th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 62.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Stanley Polomski sold 9,732 shares of Campbell Soup stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total value of $399,109.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,006,385.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robert Furbee sold 6,000 shares of Campbell Soup stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total value of $240,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $722,401.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,132 shares of company stock valued at $780,333 over the last quarter. 37.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPB. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 211,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,480,000 after purchasing an additional 31,404 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the 2nd quarter valued at about $534,000. Barings LLC grew its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 227.7% during the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 17,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the 2nd quarter valued at about $315,000. Institutional investors own 52.20% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages, Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry products; Plum food and snack products; V8 juices and beverages; Campbell's tomato juices; and Pacific broth, soups, non-dairy beverages, and other simple meals.

