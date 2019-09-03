Cambria Global Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:GMOM) Stake Boosted by Pensionmark Financial Group LLC

Pensionmark Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Cambria Global Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:GMOM) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,114 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.88% of Cambria Global Momentum ETF worth $954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GMOM. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in Cambria Global Momentum ETF by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 65,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 18,608 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Cambria Global Momentum ETF by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,137,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,563,000 after purchasing an additional 115,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Cambria Global Momentum ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 247,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,216,000 after purchasing an additional 5,314 shares during the last quarter.

GMOM traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $25.55. The company had a trading volume of 952 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,338. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.08. Cambria Global Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $23.90 and a 1-year high of $27.35.

