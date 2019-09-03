Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Shares Bought by RE Advisers Corp

RE Advisers Corp raised its holdings in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) by 25.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 887,434 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 177,434 shares during the period. RE Advisers Corp owned about 0.39% of Callon Petroleum worth $5,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 1.2% during the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,369,930 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $10,343,000 after buying an additional 16,811 shares during the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 52.9% during the second quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 576,267 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,798,000 after buying an additional 199,346 shares during the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 69.8% during the first quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 22,934 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 9,424 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH grew its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 123.9% during the first quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 85,290 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 47,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $469,000.

Shares of CPE stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.84. 682,340 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,978,485. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.57. Callon Petroleum has a 1-year low of $3.95 and a 1-year high of $13.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $938.33 million, a PE ratio of 4.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.47.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18. Callon Petroleum had a net margin of 35.72% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The company had revenue of $167.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Callon Petroleum will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CPE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Williams Capital lowered their price target on Callon Petroleum from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Roth Capital set a $12.00 price target on Callon Petroleum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Capital One Financial raised Callon Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Imperial Capital lowered their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $16.00 to $11.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.47.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 238.5 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 180.1 MMBbls of oil and 350.5 Bcf of natural gas.

