Byteball Bytes Market Cap Reaches $23.46 Million (GBYTE)

Byteball Bytes (CURRENCY:GBYTE) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 2nd. In the last seven days, Byteball Bytes has traded down 5.5% against the dollar. One Byteball Bytes coin can currently be bought for approximately $34.55 or 0.00962292 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Bittrex and Upbit. Byteball Bytes has a market capitalization of $23.46 million and approximately $10,000.00 worth of Byteball Bytes was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002512 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009660 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.61 or 0.00217714 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $135.28 or 0.01302669 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000610 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000153 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00017889 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00088217 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Byteball Bytes Profile

Byteball Bytes’ launch date was December 25th, 2016. Byteball Bytes’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 679,008 coins. The Reddit community for Byteball Bytes is /r/byteball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Byteball Bytes’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Byteball Bytes is byteball.org . Byteball Bytes’ official message board is medium.com/byteball

Buying and Selling Byteball Bytes

Byteball Bytes can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Cryptopia and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Byteball Bytes directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Byteball Bytes should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Byteball Bytes using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

