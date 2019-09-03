Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Upgraded to Buy by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. OTR Global downgraded shares of Burlington Stores to a positive rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Guggenheim reiterated a hold rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a buy rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $196.75.
Burlington Stores stock opened at $202.49 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $178.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.34. Burlington Stores has a 52 week low of $136.30 and a 52 week high of $209.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.41, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.27.
In related news, insider Fred Hand sold 6,486 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.23, for a total value of $1,091,139.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,524,132.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Kingsbury sold 20,000 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.16, for a total transaction of $3,303,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 309,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,114,212.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,458 shares of company stock worth $6,630,907 in the last 90 days. 1.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in Burlington Stores by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 10,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH raised its holdings in Burlington Stores by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 9,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Burlington Stores by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Burlington Stores by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC grew its position in Burlington Stores by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 13,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter.
About Burlington Stores
Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.
Read More: Earnings Reports
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.