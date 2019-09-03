Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Upgraded to Buy by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. OTR Global downgraded shares of Burlington Stores to a positive rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Guggenheim reiterated a hold rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a buy rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $196.75.

Burlington Stores stock opened at $202.49 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $178.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.34. Burlington Stores has a 52 week low of $136.30 and a 52 week high of $209.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.41, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.27.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.21. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 171.26%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Burlington Stores will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Fred Hand sold 6,486 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.23, for a total value of $1,091,139.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,524,132.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Kingsbury sold 20,000 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.16, for a total transaction of $3,303,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 309,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,114,212.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,458 shares of company stock worth $6,630,907 in the last 90 days. 1.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in Burlington Stores by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 10,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH raised its holdings in Burlington Stores by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 9,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Burlington Stores by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Burlington Stores by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC grew its position in Burlington Stores by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 13,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

