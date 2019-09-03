BRP (TSE:DOO) Upgraded to “Buy” at TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of BRP (TSE:DOO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has C$54.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$47.00.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on DOO. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on BRP from C$49.00 to C$48.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. CIBC raised their price target on BRP from C$52.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on BRP from C$49.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BRP presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$60.10.

Get BRP alerts:

Shares of DOO stock opened at C$47.74 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$43.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$41.69. BRP has a twelve month low of C$32.36 and a twelve month high of C$74.67. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.75.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.