BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) PT Set at $66.00 by Desjardins

Desjardins set a $66.00 price objective on BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) in a research report report published on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DOOO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BRP from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BRP from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of BRP from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.69.

Get BRP alerts:

Shares of BRP stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.80. The company had a trading volume of 3,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,255. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.36. BRP has a twelve month low of $23.90 and a twelve month high of $55.41. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.02.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. BRP had a net margin of 5.11% and a negative return on equity of 73.27%. Equities research analysts expect that BRP will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.0752 per share. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.03%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DOOO. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in BRP by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,604,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,545,000 after buying an additional 46,968 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in BRP by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,524,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,635,000 after buying an additional 121,841 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in BRP by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,107,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,704,000 after buying an additional 16,574 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in BRP by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 971,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,812,000 after buying an additional 34,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd raised its position in BRP by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 877,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,346,000 after buying an additional 397,395 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.70% of the company’s stock.

About BRP

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

See Also: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.