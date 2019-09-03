Brokerages Set Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) Price Target at $22.67

Shares of Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.67.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GES shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Guess? from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Guess? from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guess? from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st.

Shares of Guess? stock traded down $1.27 on Thursday, hitting $16.80. 87,420 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,556,122. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Guess? has a 12-month low of $13.34 and a 12-month high of $26.95. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.43.

Guess? (NYSE:GES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.09. Guess? had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The business had revenue of $683.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. Guess?’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Guess? will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.1125 per share. This is a boost from Guess?’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. Guess?’s payout ratio is currently 45.92%.

In other Guess? news, CEO Carlos Alberini acquired 347,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.32 per share, for a total transaction of $4,974,094.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gianluca Bolla acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.73 per share, with a total value of $147,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 85,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,180.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 34.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Guess? in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its holdings in Guess? by 25.1% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 12,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Guess? by 78.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 11,969 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Guess? by 48.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Guess? in the first quarter worth about $289,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

About Guess?

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

