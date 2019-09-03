Brokerages Set Brookfield Business Partners LP (NYSE:BBU) PT at $47.50

Brookfield Business Partners LP (NYSE:BBU) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.50.

BBU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Business Partners in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company.

NYSE BBU traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $32.14. The stock had a trading volume of 51,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,881. Brookfield Business Partners has a one year low of $29.82 and a one year high of $46.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.47.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.67). Brookfield Business Partners had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 2.11%. The firm had revenue of $10.72 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This is a boost from Brookfield Business Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Signition LP boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 15.3% in the first quarter. Signition LP now owns 13,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $584,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 130.6% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 16,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 9,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 240.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield Business Partners

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

