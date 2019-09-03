Brokerages Set Aroundtown SA (ETR:AT1) PT at €8.69

Aroundtown SA (ETR:AT1) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €8.69 ($10.10).

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AT1. Bankhaus Lampe set a €8.80 ($10.23) price objective on shares of Aroundtown and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Baader Bank set a €9.00 ($10.47) price target on shares of Aroundtown and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €9.40 ($10.93) price target on shares of Aroundtown and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.25 ($9.59) price target on shares of Aroundtown and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €9.00 ($10.47) price target on shares of Aroundtown and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th.

Shares of ETR AT1 traded up €0.04 ($0.05) during trading on Thursday, hitting €7.36 ($8.56). 3,246,923 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,550,000. Aroundtown has a 1 year low of €6.98 ($8.12) and a 1 year high of €7.95 ($9.24). The company has a 50-day moving average price of €7.29 and a 200-day moving average price of €7.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.90.

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties.

