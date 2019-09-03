Brokerages Expect Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) to Post $0.07 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) to post earnings of $0.07 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Noodles & Co’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.06. Noodles & Co reported earnings of $0.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 75%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Noodles & Co will report full year earnings of $0.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.16. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.28. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Noodles & Co.

Get Noodles & Co alerts:

Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05. Noodles & Co had a positive return on equity of 6.80% and a negative net margin of 0.07%. The firm had revenue of $120.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

NDLS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Noodles & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub raised Noodles & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Noodles & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.71.

NDLS traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,641. Noodles & Co has a twelve month low of $5.13 and a twelve month high of $13.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.52 million, a P/E ratio of 289.00, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.26.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NDLS. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Noodles & Co during the 2nd quarter worth $788,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Noodles & Co by 389.8% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 36,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 49,497 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Noodles & Co during the 2nd quarter worth $168,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Noodles & Co by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 346,457 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,730,000 after acquiring an additional 102,935 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Noodles & Co by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 575,241 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,532,000 after acquiring an additional 71,765 shares during the period. 71.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Noodles & Co

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants in the United States. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of January 1, 2019, the company operated 394 company-owned and 65 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia.

Featured Story: Operating Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Noodles & Co (NDLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Noodles & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noodles & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.