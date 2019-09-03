Brokerages Expect Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $258.48 Million

Brokerages expect Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B) to report sales of $258.48 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Crawford & Company’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $254.88 million to $262.14 million. Crawford & Company posted sales of $255.03 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Crawford & Company will report full-year sales of $1.03 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.04 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.07 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Crawford & Company.

Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Crawford & Company had a return on equity of 25.70% and a net margin of 2.69%. The company had revenue of $256.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.93 million.

CRD.B has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James cut Crawford & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crawford & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Crawford & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Shares of Crawford & Company stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.00. 3,004 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,054. Crawford & Company has a 1 year low of $8.00 and a 1 year high of $10.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.32 and a 200-day moving average of $9.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $464.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. Crawford & Company’s payout ratio is 25.32%.

About Crawford & Company

Crawford & Company provides claims management and outsourcing solutions to the risk management and insurance industry, and self-insured entities. The company's Crawford Claims Solutions segment offers claims management services related to property, casualty, and catastrophe losses caused by physical damage to commercial and residential real properties, and personal properties, as well as marine losses.

