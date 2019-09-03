Brokerages Expect Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) to Post $0.63 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) will announce $0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Aircastle’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.60 and the highest is $0.67. Aircastle reported earnings of $0.49 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aircastle will report full year earnings of $2.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.21 to $2.35. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $3.07. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Aircastle.

Aircastle (NYSE:AYR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The transportation company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Aircastle had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 22.31%. The business had revenue of $223.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Aircastle’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aircastle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine lowered Aircastle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.50.

Shares of AYR traded down $0.55 on Tuesday, hitting $21.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 385,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,763. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.38. Aircastle has a fifty-two week low of $15.75 and a fifty-two week high of $22.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.53.

Aircastle declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 21st that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to buy up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Aircastle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.85%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Colony Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Aircastle in the second quarter worth $911,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Aircastle by 2.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 227,679 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,840,000 after purchasing an additional 4,649 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association increased its position in shares of Aircastle by 8.2% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 25,388 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Aircastle in the second quarter valued at about $744,000. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Aircastle by 10.0% in the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 377,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,021,000 after buying an additional 34,260 shares in the last quarter. 57.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aircastle

Aircastle Limited, through its subsidiaries, leases, finances, sells, and manages commercial flight equipment to airlines worldwide. As of December 31, 2018, its aircraft portfolio comprised 261 aircraft leased to 81 lessees located in 44 countries. Aircastle Limited was founded in 2004 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

