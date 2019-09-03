Brokerages Anticipate RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $221.47 Million

Analysts predict that RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) will announce $221.47 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have made estimates for RingCentral’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $224.00 million and the lowest is $220.70 million. RingCentral posted sales of $173.83 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 27.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RingCentral will report full year sales of $875.42 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $874.04 million to $877.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.10 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover RingCentral.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The software maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.13. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 1.13%. The business had revenue of $215.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. RingCentral’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RingCentral from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of RingCentral from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of RingCentral from $124.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of RingCentral from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of RingCentral from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.94.

In other news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 30,987 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.94, for a total transaction of $4,398,294.78. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 171,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,313,754.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Praful Shah sold 5,016 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.90, for a total value of $591,386.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 263,701 shares in the company, valued at $31,090,347.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 436,512 shares of company stock worth $57,004,447 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in RingCentral by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 364 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its stake in RingCentral by 90.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 380 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC raised its stake in RingCentral by 140.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Tyers Asset Management LLC raised its stake in RingCentral by 140.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 528 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RNG traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $140.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 653,735. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.35. RingCentral has a twelve month low of $64.41 and a twelve month high of $146.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,524.75 and a beta of 0.87.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

