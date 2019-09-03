Brokerages Anticipate JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) to Announce $0.64 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) to report $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for JetBlue Airways’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.71 and the lowest is $0.61. JetBlue Airways reported earnings of $0.43 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 48.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that JetBlue Airways will report full-year earnings of $2.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $2.19. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.22 to $2.96. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for JetBlue Airways.

Get JetBlue Airways alerts:

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. JetBlue Airways had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 5.53%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded JetBlue Airways from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of JetBlue Airways from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $19.50 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of JetBlue Airways from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.45.

In related news, SVP Brandon Nelson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.43, for a total transaction of $58,290.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,055.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP George Martin J. St sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total value of $27,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $807,161. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,335 shares of company stock valued at $271,920. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in JetBlue Airways during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 130.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 81.4% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in JetBlue Airways during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in JetBlue Airways during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JetBlue Airways stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.04. The stock had a trading volume of 75,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,792,125. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.88. JetBlue Airways has a 12 month low of $15.19 and a 12 month high of $20.14. The stock has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.89.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 105 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on JetBlue Airways (JBLU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.