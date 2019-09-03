Brokerages Anticipate First Interstate Bancsystem Inc (NASDAQ:FIBK) to Post $0.80 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that First Interstate Bancsystem Inc (NASDAQ:FIBK) will announce earnings of $0.80 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for First Interstate Bancsystem’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.81 and the lowest is $0.76. First Interstate Bancsystem reported earnings per share of $0.75 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that First Interstate Bancsystem will report full year earnings of $2.88 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.79 to $2.92. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.12 to $3.41. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for First Interstate Bancsystem.

First Interstate Bancsystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $164.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.66 million. First Interstate Bancsystem had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 24.08%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FIBK. ValuEngine lowered First Interstate Bancsystem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised First Interstate Bancsystem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded First Interstate Bancsystem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. First Interstate Bancsystem currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.98.

Shares of FIBK traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $38.53. 6,394 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 162,369. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. First Interstate Bancsystem has a fifty-two week low of $34.61 and a fifty-two week high of $47.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. This is a boost from First Interstate Bancsystem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. First Interstate Bancsystem’s payout ratio is currently 42.47%.

In other First Interstate Bancsystem news, Director Peter I. Wold purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.81 per share, for a total transaction of $37,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,707 shares in the company, valued at $140,161.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 24.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIBK. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem by 10.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,570,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,419,000 after buying an additional 340,132 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem by 24.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,671,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,576,000 after buying an additional 331,263 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem by 10.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,732,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,247,000 after buying an additional 251,633 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem by 48.0% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 677,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,836,000 after buying an additional 219,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem during the second quarter worth $7,031,000. Institutional investors own 49.15% of the company’s stock.

First Interstate Bancsystem Company Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

