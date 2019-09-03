Brokerages Anticipate Constellium NV (NYSE:CSTM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.65 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Constellium NV (NYSE:CSTM) to announce sales of $1.65 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Constellium’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.57 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.69 billion. Constellium posted sales of $1.66 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 24th.
On average, analysts expect that Constellium will report full-year sales of $6.69 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.53 billion to $6.77 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $7.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.85 billion to $7.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Constellium.
Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Constellium had a negative return on equity of 49.69% and a net margin of 3.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Constellium by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,237,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,626,000 after purchasing an additional 83,838 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Constellium by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,252,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,732,000 after acquiring an additional 521,574 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Constellium by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,166,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,251,000 after acquiring an additional 829,800 shares during the period. Nut Tree Capital Management LP raised its stake in Constellium by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP now owns 3,634,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,488,000 after acquiring an additional 334,296 shares during the period. Finally, Evermore Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Constellium by 1.0% during the first quarter. Evermore Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,835,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,623,000 after buying an additional 28,800 shares during the period. 66.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NYSE CSTM traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.70. 46,541 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 940,200. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 1.73. Constellium has a fifty-two week low of $6.26 and a fifty-two week high of $12.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.79.
About Constellium
Constellium N.V. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the aerospace, packaging, and automotive end-markets. The company operates in three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.
