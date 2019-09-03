Brokerages Anticipate Constellium NV (NYSE:CSTM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.65 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Constellium NV (NYSE:CSTM) to announce sales of $1.65 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Constellium’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.57 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.69 billion. Constellium posted sales of $1.66 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Constellium will report full-year sales of $6.69 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.53 billion to $6.77 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $7.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.85 billion to $7.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Constellium.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Constellium had a negative return on equity of 49.69% and a net margin of 3.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS.

CSTM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank set a $12.00 price target on shares of Constellium and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Constellium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Constellium by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,237,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,626,000 after purchasing an additional 83,838 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Constellium by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,252,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,732,000 after acquiring an additional 521,574 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Constellium by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,166,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,251,000 after acquiring an additional 829,800 shares during the period. Nut Tree Capital Management LP raised its stake in Constellium by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP now owns 3,634,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,488,000 after acquiring an additional 334,296 shares during the period. Finally, Evermore Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Constellium by 1.0% during the first quarter. Evermore Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,835,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,623,000 after buying an additional 28,800 shares during the period. 66.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CSTM traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.70. 46,541 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 940,200. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 1.73. Constellium has a fifty-two week low of $6.26 and a fifty-two week high of $12.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.79.

Constellium N.V. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the aerospace, packaging, and automotive end-markets. The company operates in three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

