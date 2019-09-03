British Smaller Companies VCT (LON:BSV) Trading Down 2.2%

British Smaller Companies VCT plc (LON:BSV)’s stock price dropped 2.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 66.50 ($0.87) and last traded at GBX 66.50 ($0.87), approximately 7,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 123% from the average daily volume of 3,136 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 68 ($0.89).

The firm has a market cap of $97.19 million and a PE ratio of 11.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 59.86 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 43.19.

About British Smaller Companies VCT (LON:BSV)

British Smaller Companies VCT plc is a venture capital trust (VCT). The principal activity of the Company is making long term equity and loan investments, mainly in unquoted businesses. The Company’s objective is to provide investors with long-term tax free dividend yield while seeking to maintain the capital value of their investment, and maintain the Company’s status as a venture capital trust.

Featured Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for British Smaller Companies VCT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British Smaller Companies VCT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.