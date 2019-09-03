BridgeCoin 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $7,056.00 (BCO)

BridgeCoin (CURRENCY:BCO) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. BridgeCoin has a market cap of $2.73 million and approximately $7,056.00 worth of BridgeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BridgeCoin has traded 9.4% lower against the US dollar. One BridgeCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000949 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $69.32 or 0.00648725 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00010560 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000748 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00014841 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000042 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000552 BTC.

BridgeCoin Profile

BridgeCoin (BCO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 12th, 2017. BridgeCoin’s total supply is 27,000,000 coins. BridgeCoin’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBridge . BridgeCoin’s official website is www.crypto-bridge.org

Buying and Selling BridgeCoin

BridgeCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BridgeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BridgeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BridgeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

