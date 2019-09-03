Brampton Brick Ltd (TSE:BBL.A) Insider Brazos Brick Holdings Limited Acquires 1,900 Shares

Brampton Brick Ltd (TSE:BBL.A) insider Brazos Brick Holdings Limited bought 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$6.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,610,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$10,067,768.75.

Brazos Brick Holdings Limited also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 29th, Brazos Brick Holdings Limited bought 1,600 shares of Brampton Brick stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$6.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,000.00.

On Friday, August 16th, Brazos Brick Holdings Limited bought 1,200 shares of Brampton Brick stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$6.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$7,500.00.

On Wednesday, August 14th, Brazos Brick Holdings Limited purchased 18,800 shares of Brampton Brick stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$6.11 per share, for a total transaction of C$114,868.00.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$6.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$6.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72. Brampton Brick Ltd has a 1 year low of C$5.50 and a 1 year high of C$8.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.86.

Brampton Brick Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells masonry and landscape products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Masonry Products and Landscape Products. The Masonry Products segment offers clay bricks; and a range of concrete masonry products, including stone veneer, concrete bricks, and blocks.

