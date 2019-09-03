Brambles (ASX:BXB) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.23

Brambles Limited (ASX:BXB)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.23 and traded as low as $11.14. Brambles shares last traded at $11.36, with a volume of 6,365,514 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $18.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of A$12.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of A$12.23.

The firm also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. Brambles’s payout ratio is 31.59%.

Brambles Limited provides supply-chain logistics solutions based on the provision of reusable pallets, crates, and containers for shared use by various participants in the supply chain. The company operates through CHEP North America and Latin America; CHEP Europe, Middle East, Africa and India; CHEP Australia, New Zealand and Asia, excluding India; and IFCO segments.

