Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bouygues SA is a diversified industrial group. The company’s business sectors of activity consists of Construction includes building & civil works and energies & services, Immobilier includes property development and Colas, Telecoms, with Bouygues Telecom and Media, with TF1. Bouygues SA is based in Paris, France. “

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Bouygues from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th.

OTCMKTS BOUYF opened at $38.65 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.61. Bouygues has a 52 week low of $33.50 and a 52 week high of $45.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $69.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22, a PEG ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 2.49.

Bouygues Company Profile

Bouygues SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction, telecom, and media sectors in France and internationally. The company designs, builds, and operates structures and facilities; develops residential, office building, retail, and neighborhood projects; constructs and maintains roads and motorways, airport runways, ports, industrial logistics and commercial hubs, external works and amenities, reserved-lane public transport facilities, leisure facilities, and environmental amenities, as well as undertakes civil engineering activities; and produces and recycles construction materials.

