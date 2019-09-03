BMO Capital Markets Lowers Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target to $225.00

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from $230.00 to $225.00 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Compass Point assumed coverage on Workday in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $238.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Workday from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Workday from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. BidaskClub upgraded Workday from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, August 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Workday from $216.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Workday presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $212.13.

NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $177.28 on Friday. Workday has a 12 month low of $117.72 and a 12 month high of $226.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $197.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $199.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $40.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -145.31 and a beta of 1.54.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The software maker reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $887.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $872.44 million. Workday had a negative net margin of 15.25% and a negative return on equity of 15.56%. Workday’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Workday will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Workday news, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 10,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.42, for a total transaction of $2,235,528.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 6,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.15, for a total value of $1,441,130.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 452,694 shares of company stock valued at $95,925,066 over the last quarter. 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Workday by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 123,024 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,646,000 after purchasing an additional 7,353 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Workday by 97.0% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,371 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Workday by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,569 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Workday by 88.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 608 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Workday by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 31,320 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,040,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

