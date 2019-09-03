Blockport 24 Hour Volume Hits $117,621.00 (BPT)

Blockport (CURRENCY:BPT) traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. In the last week, Blockport has traded down 49.8% against the US dollar. One Blockport token can currently be bought for $0.0070 or 0.00000066 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX and Kucoin. Blockport has a total market cap of $375,035.00 and approximately $117,621.00 worth of Blockport was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002464 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009373 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.69 or 0.00212113 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $135.35 or 0.01265249 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000594 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000150 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00087591 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00017400 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00018875 BTC.

Blockport Token Profile

Blockport’s launch date was December 8th, 2017. Blockport’s total supply is 69,434,800 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,402,933 tokens. Blockport’s official Twitter account is @BlockportNL and its Facebook page is accessible here . Blockport’s official message board is blog.blockport.io . The official website for Blockport is www.blockport.io . The Reddit community for Blockport is /r/Blockport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Blockport Token Trading

Blockport can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockport directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockport should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blockport using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

