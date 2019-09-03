bitUSD (BITUSD) Price Reaches $1.01 on Exchanges

bitUSD (CURRENCY:BITUSD) traded down 5.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. One bitUSD token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.01 or 0.00009616 BTC on major exchanges including OpenLedger DEX and BitShares Asset Exchange. During the last seven days, bitUSD has traded 4% higher against the dollar. bitUSD has a total market capitalization of $3.19 million and $9,342.00 worth of bitUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get bitUSD alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002484 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009517 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.27 or 0.00211600 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.53 or 0.01267868 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000594 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000150 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00088033 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00017401 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00020514 BTC.

bitUSD Token Profile

bitUSD was first traded on November 5th, 2015. bitUSD’s total supply is 3,150,430 tokens. The official website for bitUSD is bit.ly/BitShares_USD . bitUSD’s official Twitter account is @bitshares . bitUSD’s official message board is bitsharestalk.org

Buying and Selling bitUSD

bitUSD can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX and BitShares Asset Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire bitUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase bitUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for bitUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for bitUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.