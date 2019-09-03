Bitcoin Confidential Trading 4.6% Higher Over Last Week (BC)

Bitcoin Confidential (CURRENCY:BC) traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. One Bitcoin Confidential coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including STEX and Bleutrade. Bitcoin Confidential has a total market capitalization of $1.57 million and $15.00 worth of Bitcoin Confidential was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Confidential has traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitcoin Confidential alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00038489 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $481.42 or 0.04523257 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001090 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000130 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000068 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential Profile

BC is a coin. Its genesis date was June 28th, 2018. Bitcoin Confidential’s total supply is 7,367,797,268 coins and its circulating supply is 7,365,901,523 coins. Bitcoin Confidential’s official Twitter account is @BeverageCash . The official website for Bitcoin Confidential is bitcoinconfidential.cc . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Confidential is /r/bitcoinconfidential and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Bitcoin Confidential Coin Trading

Bitcoin Confidential can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Bleutrade. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Confidential directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Confidential should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Confidential using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Confidential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Confidential and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.