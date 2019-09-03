BioNano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) Shares Gap Up to $1.49

Shares of BioNano Genomics Inc (NASDAQ:BNGO) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.23, but opened at $1.49. BioNano Genomics shares last traded at $1.30, with a volume of 8,910 shares.

BNGO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BioNano Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BioNano Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of BioNano Genomics in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

The stock has a market cap of $16.24 million and a P/E ratio of -0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.24.

BioNano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $2.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 million. BioNano Genomics had a negative return on equity of 347.02% and a negative net margin of 247.03%. Research analysts predict that BioNano Genomics Inc will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BioNano Genomics stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in BioNano Genomics Inc (NASDAQ:BNGO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 48,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.48% of BioNano Genomics at the end of the most recent quarter. 9.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bionano Genomics, Inc operates as a life sciences instrumentation company in the genome analysis space. The company develops and markets the Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets, and to streamline the study of changes in chromosomes, which is known as cytogenetics.

