BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI) PT Set at $2.00 by Maxim Group

BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI) received a $2.00 price objective from equities research analysts at Maxim Group in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Maxim Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 185.71% from the company’s current price.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of BIO-key International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

BKYI traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $0.70. 4,052 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,816. BIO-key International has a one year low of $0.71 and a one year high of $1.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.05). BIO-key International had a negative net margin of 167.36% and a negative return on equity of 63.27%. The business had revenue of $0.73 million during the quarter.

BIO-key International, Inc develops and markets fingerprint biometric identification and identity verification technologies, authentication-transaction security technologies, and related identity management and credentialing biometric hardware and software solutions. Its solutions enable application developers, value added resellers, and channel partners to integrate fingerprint biometrics into their applications.

