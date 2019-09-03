Binance Coin (BNB) One Day Volume Hits $177.66 Million

Binance Coin (CURRENCY:BNB) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. Binance Coin has a market cap of $3.46 billion and approximately $177.66 million worth of Binance Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Binance Coin token can currently be purchased for about $22.27 or 0.00211600 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Gate.io, FCoin and HitBTC. Over the last seven days, Binance Coin has traded 12.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002484 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009517 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.53 or 0.01267868 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000594 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000150 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00088033 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00017401 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00020514 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00018992 BTC.

Binance Coin Profile

Binance Coin launched on June 27th, 2017. Binance Coin’s total supply is 187,536,713 tokens and its circulating supply is 155,536,713 tokens. Binance Coin’s official Twitter account is @binance_2017 . The Reddit community for Binance Coin is /r/binance . The official website for Binance Coin is www.binance.com

Binance Coin Token Trading

Binance Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), AirSwap, FCoin, Binance, Exrates, DDEX, Gate.io, Trade Satoshi, Bancor Network, IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binance Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Binance Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

