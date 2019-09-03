BidaskClub Downgrades TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) to Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on TCBK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TriCo Bancshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of TriCo Bancshares in a research note on Friday, July 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Stephens reiterated a neutral rating on shares of TriCo Bancshares in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of TriCo Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.50.

Get TriCo Bancshares alerts:

TriCo Bancshares stock opened at $35.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. TriCo Bancshares has a 52-week low of $31.05 and a 52-week high of $41.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.84.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $77.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.76 million. TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 26.74% and a return on equity of 10.14%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TriCo Bancshares will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. This is a positive change from TriCo Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. TriCo Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

In other TriCo Bancshares news, Director Michael W. Koehnen purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.83 per share, for a total transaction of $537,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 95,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,430,077.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Craig B. Carney sold 5,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.02, for a total transaction of $191,245.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $963,186.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TriCo Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in TriCo Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $138,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in TriCo Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $182,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 374.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 4,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in TriCo Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.35% of the company’s stock.

About TriCo Bancshares

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

See Also: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for TriCo Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriCo Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.