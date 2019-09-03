Beacon (BECN) Price Down 20% Over Last Week

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 2nd. One Beacon coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0057 or 0.00000055 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge. Over the last week, Beacon has traded down 20% against the U.S. dollar. Beacon has a total market cap of $55,787.00 and approximately $9.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Beacon alerts:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.53 or 0.00572240 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00005136 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000259 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001004 BTC.

Stakinglab (LABX) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003332 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 24.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000174 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Zoomba (ZBA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Beacon Profile

BECN is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 10,001,549 coins and its circulating supply is 9,750,688 coins. The official website for Beacon is www.beaconcrypto.org . Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1

Buying and Selling Beacon

Beacon can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beacon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beacon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Beacon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beacon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.