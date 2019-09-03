Bank of America Analysts Give Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) a $36.00 Price Target

Bank of America set a $36.00 target price on Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) in a research report report published on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CPB. UBS Group set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Campbell Soup and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Barclays reiterated a sell rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Sunday, June 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an in-line rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.50.

Campbell Soup stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.43. The company had a trading volume of 3,117,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,412,191. The stock has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.44. Campbell Soup has a 1 year low of $32.03 and a 1 year high of $48.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.17 and a 200 day moving average of $39.38.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 30th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.08. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 62.59%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Campbell Soup news, Director Randall W. Larrimore sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total value of $140,624.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Furbee sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total value of $240,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,401.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,132 shares of company stock valued at $780,333. 37.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norinchukin Bank The raised its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 36,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the 2nd quarter worth $228,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the 2nd quarter worth $3,235,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 991,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,824,000 after buying an additional 232,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alphasimplex Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Alphasimplex Group LLC now owns 37,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after buying an additional 3,111 shares during the last quarter. 52.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages, Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry products; Plum food and snack products; V8 juices and beverages; Campbell's tomato juices; and Pacific broth, soups, non-dairy beverages, and other simple meals.

