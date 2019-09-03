Bank of America Analysts Give Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) a $50.00 Price Target

Bank of America set a $50.00 price target on Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AMBA. KeyCorp reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ambarella from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded Ambarella from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Ambarella from $54.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ambarella has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AMBA traded up $2.42 on Friday, hitting $58.29. The company had a trading volume of 2,062,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,466. Ambarella has a 12-month low of $30.00 and a 12-month high of $56.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.74. The company has a quick ratio of 9.42, a current ratio of 9.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.51 and a beta of 1.20.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.05. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 10.89% and a negative net margin of 19.38%. The company had revenue of $56.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ambarella will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Christopher Day sold 2,490 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.98, for a total value of $109,510.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $378,403.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.93, for a total value of $41,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $906,568.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,201 shares of company stock valued at $655,716 in the last three months. 6.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMBA. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Ambarella during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Ambarella by 1,338.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares during the period. 74.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

