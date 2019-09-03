Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr (NYSE:BLX) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr (NYSE:BLX) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on BLX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Raymond James restated a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.80.

Get Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr alerts:

NYSE:BLX opened at $18.13 on Friday. Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr has a twelve month low of $15.31 and a twelve month high of $22.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.97 and a 200-day moving average of $20.33. The firm has a market cap of $716.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.75 and a beta of 1.30.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr (NYSE:BLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The company had revenue of $33.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.31 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr by 0.7% in the first quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 464,521 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,253,000 after buying an additional 3,094 shares during the period. Beddow Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr by 10.2% in the second quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 334,292 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,963,000 after buying an additional 30,939 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr by 2.3% in the second quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 605,614 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,615,000 after buying an additional 13,900 shares during the period. Thomas White International Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr by 24.2% in the first quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 119,844 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,387,000 after buying an additional 23,320 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr by 0.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 326,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,801,000 after buying an additional 2,470 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.88% of the company’s stock.

About Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, SA, a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It offers short and medium-term bilateral, structured and syndicated credits, and loan commitments; letter of credit contingencies, such as issued and confirmed letters of credit, and stand-by letters of credit; and guarantees covering commercial risk and other assets.

Featured Article: Why do companies engage in swaps?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.