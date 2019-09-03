Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) PT Set at $108.00 by Daiwa Capital Markets

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) received a $108.00 price objective from research analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Daiwa Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.30% from the stock’s current price.

BIDU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Baidu in a report on Monday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Baidu and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Baidu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Baidu from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut shares of Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.21.

Shares of BIDU traded down $1.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $102.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,379,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,177,134. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.61. Baidu has a 52-week low of $93.39 and a 52-week high of $234.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $105.93 and its 200 day moving average is $136.73. The firm has a market cap of $36.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15, a P/E/G ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.73.

Baidu announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 16th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information services provider to buy up to 1.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Motco purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. American Beacon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Baidu by 71.2% during the first quarter. American Beacon Advisors Inc. now owns 202 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. 57.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

