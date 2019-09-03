Aware Ultra-Short Duration Enhanced Income ETF (NYSEARCA:AWTM) Plans $0.12 — Dividend

Aware Ultra-Short Duration Enhanced Income ETF (NYSEARCA:AWTM) declared a — dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.122 per share on Friday, September 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd.

Aware Ultra-Short Duration Enhanced Income ETF stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.34. 59,619 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,933. Aware Ultra-Short Duration Enhanced Income ETF has a twelve month low of $25.33 and a twelve month high of $50.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.41 and a 200-day moving average of $50.31.

