Avita Medical (ASX:AVH) Trading 3.4% Higher

Avita Medical Ltd (ASX:AVH)’s stock price traded up 3.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as A$0.47 ($0.33) and last traded at A$0.46 ($0.33), 4,728,801 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.45 ($0.32).

The stock has a market cap of $904.25 million and a PE ratio of -17.04. The company has a current ratio of 5.50, a quick ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of A$0.42 and a 200-day moving average price of A$0.34.

About Avita Medical (ASX:AVH)

Avita Medical Limited operates as a regenerative medicine company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. It offers regenerative products for the treatment of burns, chronic wounds, and aesthetics indications. The company's patented and proprietary collection and application technology provides treatment solutions derived from a patient's own skin.

