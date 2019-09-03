Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Acquired by LA Financiere DE L Echiquier

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier grew its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,044 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,053 shares during the period. Autodesk comprises about 0.4% of LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $2,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers National Bank bought a new position in Autodesk in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Next Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 62.8% during the 2nd quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the software company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson McClain Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. 93.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Autodesk alerts:

NASDAQ ADSK traded down $2.72 on Tuesday, hitting $140.10. The company had a trading volume of 118,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,272,156. The company has a market capitalization of $31.37 billion, a PE ratio of 1,274.64, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $153.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.23. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.72 and a 12-month high of $178.95.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The software company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.04). Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 59.32% and a net margin of 1.95%. The company had revenue of $796.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $788.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. Autodesk’s revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 2,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.47, for a total transaction of $412,489.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.54, for a total transaction of $213,902.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,773 shares of company stock valued at $1,109,297 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Griffin Securities reduced their price target on shares of Autodesk from $193.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Autodesk from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Evercore ISI set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $199.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Autodesk from $190.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.48.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

Further Reading: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.