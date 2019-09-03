Auroracoin (AUR) Price Down 4.6% This Week

Auroracoin (CURRENCY:AUR) traded up 12.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. Auroracoin has a total market cap of $490,818.00 and approximately $64.00 worth of Auroracoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Auroracoin has traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Auroracoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0271 or 0.00000259 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, ISX, Cryptopia and YoBit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Auroracoin alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00019947 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002203 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.71 or 0.00148999 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0904 or 0.00000861 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10,599.78 or 1.00128290 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003485 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002911 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000423 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Auroracoin Profile

Auroracoin (AUR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 25th, 2014. Auroracoin’s total supply is 18,078,320 coins. The official message board for Auroracoin is auroraspjall.is . The Reddit community for Auroracoin is /r/auroracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Auroracoin’s official Twitter account is @officialAUR and its Facebook page is accessible here . Auroracoin’s official website is auroracoin.is

Buying and Selling Auroracoin

Auroracoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Cryptopia, ISX and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auroracoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Auroracoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Auroracoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Auroracoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Auroracoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.