aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) PT Set at $4.00 by Citigroup

Citigroup set a $4.00 target price on aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded aTyr Pharma from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. aTyr Pharma currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.07.

LIFE traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.92. 536 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,305. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.53. aTyr Pharma has a 1-year low of $2.76 and a 1-year high of $12.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.88.

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.74) by $0.94. The company had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LIFE. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in aTyr Pharma by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,779,024 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 33,702 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in aTyr Pharma by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,845,873 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 305,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in aTyr Pharma by 158.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 67,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 41,271 shares during the last quarter.

aTyr Pharma Company Profile

aTyr Pharma, Inc, a biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. Its therapeutic candidate pipeline includes ATYR1923 candidate, a fusion protein comprising the immuno-modulatory domain of histidyl tRNA synthetase fused of a human antibody that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for treating patients with interstitial lung diseases (ILDs), such as pulmonary sarcoidosis; and in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat chronic hypersensitivity pneumonitis and connective tissue disease ILD.

