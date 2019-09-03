aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) Given a $4.00 Price Target by Citigroup Analysts

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) has been given a $4.00 target price by investment analysts at Citigroup in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Citigroup‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 36.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of aTyr Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.07.

Shares of NASDAQ LIFE traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.92. The stock had a trading volume of 536 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,305. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.53. aTyr Pharma has a 1 year low of $2.76 and a 1 year high of $12.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a current ratio of 3.88.

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.74) by $0.94. The business had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of aTyr Pharma by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,779,024 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 33,702 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of aTyr Pharma by 19.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,845,873 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 305,314 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in aTyr Pharma by 158.7% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 67,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 41,271 shares during the period.

About aTyr Pharma

aTyr Pharma, Inc, a biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. Its therapeutic candidate pipeline includes ATYR1923 candidate, a fusion protein comprising the immuno-modulatory domain of histidyl tRNA synthetase fused of a human antibody that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for treating patients with interstitial lung diseases (ILDs), such as pulmonary sarcoidosis; and in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat chronic hypersensitivity pneumonitis and connective tissue disease ILD.

