AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Northeast Financial Consultants Inc

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc lowered its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 21.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,124 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,625 shares during the quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s holdings in AT&T were worth $708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in AT&T by 439.2% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,019 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AT&T by 36.0% during the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in AT&T by 24.4% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.14% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Shares of NYSE:T traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 440,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,643,898. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $257.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.62. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.80 and a 12-month high of $35.50.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89. The firm had revenue of $44.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.97 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on T shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, June 24th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.52.

In other news, CEO John T. Stankey sold 4,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total value of $137,419.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,798.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Featured Story: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.