AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Purchased by Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc.

Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,536 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TD Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 4,997 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 18,613 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth $248,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,814,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,347,000 after acquiring an additional 182,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 9,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.14% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

In other news, CEO John T. Stankey sold 4,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total transaction of $137,419.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,366 shares in the company, valued at $80,798.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of T stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $35.22. 9,866,694 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,643,898. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.80 and a 1-year high of $35.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.01, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.62.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89. AT&T had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The business had revenue of $44.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.52.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.