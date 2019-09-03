AtriCure Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $55.52 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that AtriCure Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) will announce sales of $55.52 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for AtriCure’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $56.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $54.80 million. AtriCure posted sales of $49.94 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that AtriCure will report full-year sales of $227.05 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $226.20 million to $227.84 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $255.59 million, with estimates ranging from $253.28 million to $259.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover AtriCure.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical device company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $58.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.76 million. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 9.46% and a negative return on equity of 13.06%. AtriCure’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ATRC. ValuEngine cut shares of AtriCure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $40.00 target price on shares of AtriCure and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of AtriCure in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. BidaskClub cut shares of AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.57.

In other news, CEO Michael H. Carrel sold 1,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $47,982.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 637,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,039,381. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Justin J. Noznesky sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 94,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,822,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,454 shares of company stock worth $1,147,982 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in AtriCure by 109.7% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 975 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in AtriCure by 114.7% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,597 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in AtriCure in the first quarter worth $82,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in AtriCure in the second quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in AtriCure by 100.8% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,623 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,321 shares in the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATRC traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $26.22. The company had a trading volume of 244,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,309. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.89 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.59. AtriCure has a one year low of $25.89 and a one year high of $36.49.

AtriCure Company Profile

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the coagulation of tissue; and COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy.

