ATC Coin One Day Volume Reaches $4,955.00 (ATCC)

ATC Coin (CURRENCY:ATCC) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. ATC Coin has a total market capitalization of $2.18 million and approximately $4,955.00 worth of ATC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ATC Coin has traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ATC Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0061 or 0.00000057 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC, Instant Bitex and Trade Satoshi.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ATC Coin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.83 or 0.00645679 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00010594 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000748 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00014810 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000042 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000557 BTC.

ATC Coin Coin Profile

ATC Coin (ATCC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 20th, 2017. ATC Coin’s total supply is 410,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 357,834,572 coins. ATC Coin’s official Twitter account is @atccofficial . The official website for ATC Coin is www.atccoin.com

Buying and Selling ATC Coin

ATC Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Instant Bitex, BiteBTC and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATC Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ATC Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ATC Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ATC Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ATC Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.