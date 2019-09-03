AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) Downgraded to “Sell” at DZ Bank

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) was downgraded by DZ Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AZN. Argus upped their price objective on AstraZeneca to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. ValuEngine cut AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.96.

AZN stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,261,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,167,237. The company has a market cap of $114.06 billion, a PE ratio of 26.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.49. AstraZeneca has a 12 month low of $35.30 and a 12 month high of $45.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.57 and its 200-day moving average is $41.00.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 35.83% and a net margin of 9.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. Analysts expect that AstraZeneca will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZN. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 213.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,309,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,163,000 after buying an additional 3,617,993 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 2,528.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 3,013,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,403,000 after buying an additional 2,898,998 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 141.3% during the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 4,105,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,977,000 after buying an additional 2,403,920 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 72.0% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,155,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,823,000 after buying an additional 2,157,252 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 58,044,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,396,062,000 after buying an additional 1,700,975 shares during the period. 18.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

