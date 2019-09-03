Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Given a $290.00 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) received a $290.00 price target from research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 29.86% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ANET. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $330.00 price target (down previously from $340.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arista Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $284.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $294.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $305.74.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

NYSE ANET traded down $3.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $223.32. The company had a trading volume of 22,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 789,750. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $245.16 and a 200 day moving average of $270.56. Arista Networks has a 1-year low of $187.08 and a 1-year high of $331.27. The company has a current ratio of 5.77, a quick ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.56.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.46. Arista Networks had a net margin of 30.86% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The company had revenue of $608.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $606.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. Arista Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Arista Networks will post 8.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,876 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.30, for a total value of $2,439,486.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $442,095.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Nikos Theodosopoulos sold 1,360 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.31, for a total transaction of $306,421.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,043,185.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 188,053 shares of company stock worth $47,727,591. Insiders own 23.83% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 679,899 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,006,000 after buying an additional 15,438 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $386,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,711,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares during the period. HL Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,575 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.78% of the company’s stock.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

Further Reading: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.